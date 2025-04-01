Top Large Cap Stocks To Watch Now – March 31st

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Invesco QQQ are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to shares of companies with large market capitalizations, typically valued at over $10 billion. These well-established firms are generally considered financially stable, often exhibiting lower volatility and steady growth, which makes them attractive to conservative investors seeking reliable returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.72. 104,123,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,276,794. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.01. The firm has a market cap of $832.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.44. 204,415,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,301,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.61. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $467.22. The stock had a trading volume of 36,395,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,079,952. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $294.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.35.

