Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Issues Earnings Results

Iconic Labs (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.63) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Iconic Labs Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.25. Iconic Labs has a 52 week low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 80 ($1.03). The firm has a market cap of £586,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.07.
About Iconic Labs
