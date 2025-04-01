Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Issues Earnings Results

Iconic Labs (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.63) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.25. Iconic Labs has a 52 week low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 80 ($1.03). The firm has a market cap of £586,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.

