Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT at $123.08

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,145 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $232,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,848. The trade was a 35.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $703,959.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,709.84. This trade represents a 10.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,153 shares of company stock worth $2,200,844. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.48.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

