Promising Green Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 29th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, and NWTN are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies that produce renewable energy or provide technologies that support environmentally friendly energy production, such as solar, wind, or hydroelectric power. These stocks are popular among investors who seek to support sustainable practices while benefiting from the potential long-term growth driven by the global shift towards renewable energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,597. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.20. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 75,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,681. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. 88,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NASDAQ:NWTN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.40. 103,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,669. NWTN has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

