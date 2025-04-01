Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Generac by 52.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 106.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 54.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac stock opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Generac has a 52 week low of $122.95 and a 52 week high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

