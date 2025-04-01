U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $53.48 Average PT from Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Bank of America cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $443,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 697,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,881,000 after purchasing an additional 101,264 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 541,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,752,000 after buying an additional 26,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.