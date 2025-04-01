Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.56 Million Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Graham by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,534.60. This trade represents a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Trading Up 1.3 %

Graham Dividend Announcement

Shares of GHC opened at $965.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.12. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $683.00 and a 1 year high of $993.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $941.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $893.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

