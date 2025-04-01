Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Raymond James Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,379,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,366,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.