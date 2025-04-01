Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 3.4 %
Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $54.44 and a 12 month high of $76.62.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter.
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.
