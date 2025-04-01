Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Update

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Azelis Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AZLGF opened at C$19.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.68. Azelis Group has a 1-year low of C$19.40 and a 1-year high of C$21.00.

Azelis Group Company Profile

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care, industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper markets.

