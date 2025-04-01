Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Update

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Azelis Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AZLGF opened at C$19.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.68. Azelis Group has a 1-year low of C$19.40 and a 1-year high of C$21.00.
Azelis Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azelis Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.