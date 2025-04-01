AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MITT shares. Jones Trading increased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

MITT stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.05.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. Research analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 17,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

