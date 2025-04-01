Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $173.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $192.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

