Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 13206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

Perseus Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.51. The firm has a market cap of C$4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.

