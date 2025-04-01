Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins cut Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

