JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $245.66 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $686.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

