ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,068.0 days.

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. ASOS has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Get ASOS alerts:

About ASOS

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.