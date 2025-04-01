ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,068.0 days.
ASOS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. ASOS has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.
About ASOS
