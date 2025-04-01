SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Position Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,927 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

SelectQuote Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $6.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.54 million, a PE ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 1.13.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SelectQuote

In other news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343.04. This trade represents a 97.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

