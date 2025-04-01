Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock opened at $227.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $234.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.