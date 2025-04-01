Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 347,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 622.5 days.
Drax Group Stock Performance
Shares of DRXGF stock remained flat at $7.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.
Drax Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Drax Group
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.