Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Rises By 36.3%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,131,400 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 830,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.3 days.
Empire Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of EMLAF traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.42. 89,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,418. Empire has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.
About Empire
