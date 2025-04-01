Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Rises By 36.3%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,131,400 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 830,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.3 days.

Empire Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of EMLAF traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.42. 89,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,418. Empire has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

