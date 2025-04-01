Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Drops By 31.0%

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 47,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,687. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. Daiwa House Industry has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

