Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 146,084 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,084 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 129.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 32,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Desjardins cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

About Centerra Gold

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.