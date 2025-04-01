Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,487 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 50,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,093,345,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

