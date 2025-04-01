Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,639 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 137.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 26,772 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.