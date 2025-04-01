Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $517,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,680,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $47,478,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,910,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,858 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after buying an additional 686,319 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 663,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after buying an additional 244,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

