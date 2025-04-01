iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 303.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,748 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $57.96.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

