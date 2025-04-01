Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,131,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after buying an additional 33,618 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,836,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $227.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.86 and a 200 day moving average of $221.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $197.82 and a 12 month high of $248.24.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STERIS

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.