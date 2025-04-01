Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $172.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.41. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $159.39 and a 1 year high of $207.77. The company has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

