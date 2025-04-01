Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 874 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

