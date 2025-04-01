EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Down 22.8% in March

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 218,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 562,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
EZGO Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:EZGO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 5,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,397. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.42. EZGO Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.80.
About EZGO Technologies
