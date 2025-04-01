Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys 1,294 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $170.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $153.52 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $399.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.01%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

