Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:SKYQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,597. Sky Quarry has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $5.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86.

We are an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. The recycling of asphalt shingles is expected to reduce the dependence on landfills for the removal of waste and to also reduce dependence on foreign and domestic virgin crude oil extraction for industrial uses.

