Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 40,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 275,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Specifically, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $69,322.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,590. This represents a 12.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

