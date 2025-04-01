Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider David Collins Buys 5,000 Shares

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) insider David Collins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$31.63 ($19.77) per share, with a total value of A$158,170.00 ($98,856.25).
Goodman Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.
Goodman Group Company Profile
