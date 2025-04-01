Juan Alonso Purchases 1,000 Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Stock

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) Director Juan Alonso purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.51 per share, with a total value of C$14,510.00.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CSW.A opened at C$15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.17. Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd has a 52 week low of C$12.12 and a 52 week high of C$15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Corby Spirit and Wine Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corby Spirit and Wine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.76%.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd is a Canadian manufacturer, marketer and importer of spirits and wines. The company derives its revenues from the sale of its owned-brands in Canada and other international markets, as well as earning commissions from the representation of selected non-owned brands in the Canadian marketplace.

