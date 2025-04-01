Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 6,290,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,286,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Gunsynd (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Gunsynd had a net margin of 898.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

Gunsynd Company Profile

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

