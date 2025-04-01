iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,566,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $171.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $154.17 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

