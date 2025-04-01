Farshad Shirvani Sells 150,000 Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG) Stock

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) Director Farshad Shirvani sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$121,500.00.

Doubleview Gold Stock Performance

Doubleview Gold stock opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46. Doubleview Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$172.12 million, a P/E ratio of -109.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Doubleview Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.39 price objective on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.