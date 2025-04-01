Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 183,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 66.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 53.0% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $106.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

