UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Price

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $137.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.31.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.44. The company had a trading volume of 655,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.91. Oshkosh has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 57.1% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

