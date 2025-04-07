ATS (NYSE:ATS) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 6611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.
ATS Trading Down 4.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.10.
ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATS
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ATS
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.