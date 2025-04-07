ATS (NYSE:ATS) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 6611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

ATS Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.10.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in ATS by 497.7% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,515,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after buying an additional 5,425,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,449,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,212,000 after acquiring an additional 341,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ATS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,229,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,486,000 after acquiring an additional 51,365 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its position in ATS by 4,285.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 2,486,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ATS by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,671,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

