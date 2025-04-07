Contrasting Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) and Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) and Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Nova has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odysight.Ai has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nova alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nova and Odysight.Ai”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova $672.40 million 7.47 $183.76 million $5.74 29.89 Odysight.Ai $3.96 million 24.76 -$9.44 million ($1.03) -5.84

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nova has higher revenue and earnings than Odysight.Ai. Odysight.Ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

83.0% of Nova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Odysight.Ai shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nova and Odysight.Ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova 27.33% 22.33% 15.01% Odysight.Ai -207.38% -56.78% -43.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nova and Odysight.Ai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova 0 1 6 0 2.86 Odysight.Ai 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nova currently has a consensus target price of $250.83, indicating a potential upside of 46.21%. Odysight.Ai has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.11%. Given Odysight.Ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Odysight.Ai is more favorable than Nova.

Summary

Nova beats Odysight.Ai on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, foundries, and memory manufacturers, as well as process equipment manufacturers. Nova Ltd. was formerly known as Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and changed its name to Nova Ltd. in July 2021. Nova Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Odysight.Ai

(Get Free Report)

Odysight.ai Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets visual sensing and AI-based video analytics solutions in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company, through its visualization technology offers solutions across predictive maintenance and condition-based monitoring markets in various sectors, such as medical, defense, energy, automotive, transportation, aviation, maritime, and industrial non-destructing-testing. Odysight.ai Inc. is based in Omer, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.