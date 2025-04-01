Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,605 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.31.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

