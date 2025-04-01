William Blair Upgrades Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) to Outperform

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Get Nayax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nayax

Nayax Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

NYAX stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.19 and a beta of 0.08. Nayax has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nayax by 920.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 5,526.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the third quarter worth $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nayax in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.