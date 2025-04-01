Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Urban One Stock Performance

Shares of UONE opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. Urban One has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%.

Insider Transactions at Urban One

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Urban One news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 70,350 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $68,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899.78. The trade was a 89.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 32.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Urban One by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Urban One by 501,907.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 70,267 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.