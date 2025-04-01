Truist Financial Lowers Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target to $10.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of AUTL opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $412.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 35.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,220,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,773,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478,706 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,500,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 790,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

