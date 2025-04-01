National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 99,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $51.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.