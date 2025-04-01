XOMA Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:XOMAP)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

XOMA has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

XOMA stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. XOMA has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

XOMA Royalty Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

