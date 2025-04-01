PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY26 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.40-12.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to increase slightly, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.400-12.750 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

PVH opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.72. PVH has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.22%.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.