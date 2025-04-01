Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a 146.2% increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Anpario Stock Up 5.7 %

ANP stock opened at GBX 399 ($5.16) on Tuesday. Anpario has a 1-year low of GBX 225 ($2.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 488.55 ($6.31). The stock has a market cap of £68.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 377.02.

Get Anpario alerts:

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Anpario had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anpario will post 23.5757801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Anpario from GBX 380 ($4.91) to GBX 500 ($6.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Anpario

About Anpario

(Get Free Report)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.